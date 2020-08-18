Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Bryn, Wigan)
Hallbank House, 407 Wigan Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 0AR
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Moss

Notice Condolences

Jessie Moss Notice
MOSS (Née Swift)
Jessie Peacefully following a short
illness bravely borne on
9th August 2020, aged 86 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Michael. A much loved and devoted mum, grandma and great grandma. Jessie will be greatly missed by all her loving family, friends and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held at Wigan Parish Church on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 11.00am followed by cremation at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request. If desired donations in memory of Jessie will be given
to Wigan & Leigh Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Care.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.Hallbank House,
407 Wigan Road, Bryn, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 271392.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -