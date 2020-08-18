|
|
|
MOSS (Née Swift)
Jessie Peacefully following a short
illness bravely borne on
9th August 2020, aged 86 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Michael. A much loved and devoted mum, grandma and great grandma. Jessie will be greatly missed by all her loving family, friends and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held at Wigan Parish Church on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 11.00am followed by cremation at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request. If desired donations in memory of Jessie will be given
to Wigan & Leigh Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Care.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.Hallbank House,
407 Wigan Road, Bryn, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 271392.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 18, 2020