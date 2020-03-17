|
|
|
SWIFT (née Atherton)
Jessie Peacefully in her sleep
on 8th March 2020,
aged 92 years.
Reunited with her beloved
husband Ken.
Also reunited with her
brothers and sisters
whom have gone before her.
A loving sister to Joyce.
And a much loved and devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
Jessie will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
St Luke's Church, Orrell on
Monday 23rd March 2020 at
9.30am followed by cremation at
St Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers
will be given to The NSPCC
in memory of Jessie.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020