Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
09:30
St Luke's Church,
Orrell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Swift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Swift

Notice Condolences

Jessie Swift Notice
SWIFT (née Atherton)
Jessie Peacefully in her sleep
on 8th March 2020,
aged 92 years.
Reunited with her beloved
husband Ken.
Also reunited with her
brothers and sisters
whom have gone before her.
A loving sister to Joyce.
And a much loved and devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
Jessie will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
St Luke's Church, Orrell on
Monday 23rd March 2020 at
9.30am followed by cremation at
St Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers
will be given to The NSPCC
in memory of Jessie.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -