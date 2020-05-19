|
|
|
TILLEY Passed away on 8th May 2020, after a short illness.
Jim
aged 88 years.
The devoted husband of the late Maureen and a dearly loved brother, uncle and friend.
Forever in our memories,
rest in peace.
A private graveside service will take place at Gidlow Cemetery on Thursday 28th May at 2-30pm.
With grateful thanks to
Mahogany Nursing Home.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals,
Halliwell House, 758-768 Ormskirk Rd,
Pemberton, WN5 8BB
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020