Jim Tilley

Jim Tilley Notice
TILLEY Passed away on 8th May 2020, after a short illness.

Jim
aged 88 years.

The devoted husband of the late Maureen and a dearly loved brother, uncle and friend.

Forever in our memories,
rest in peace.

A private graveside service will take place at Gidlow Cemetery on Thursday 28th May at 2-30pm.

With grateful thanks to
Mahogany Nursing Home.

All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals,
Halliwell House, 758-768 Ormskirk Rd,
Pemberton, WN5 8BB
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020
