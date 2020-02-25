|
|
|
BOND
(NEE GALLAGHER) Passed away peacefully in
St Georges Nursing Home
on 18th February 2020.
JOAN
aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of Gerald,
dearly loved mum of Deborah and Jeanette, mother in law of Tony and Peter. Loving grandma of Martin, Lauren, Dean, Claire
and Louise and great grandma
of Evelyn.
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 12.00 Noon.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's UK c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House,
232 Scholes,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
