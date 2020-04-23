Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Cavey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Cavey

Notice Condolences

Joan Cavey Notice
CAVEY On the 12th April 2020 peacefully whilst in High Peak Lodge, Leigh and of Hindley Green,

JOAN MARGARET
aged 87 years.

A dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt & great aunt.
JOAN was dearly loved and
will be very sadly missed by
all who knew her.

Funeral service & committal
to take place on
Wednesday 29th April 2020 at
Howe Bridge Crematorium, Atherton at 10.00am -
We respectfully ask at this time that attendance is restricted to immediate family members.

All enquiries please to
Abbey Funeralcare,
139 Market Street, Atherton.
M46 0DF. Tel: 01942-886776.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -