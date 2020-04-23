|
CAVEY On the 12th April 2020 peacefully whilst in High Peak Lodge, Leigh and of Hindley Green,
JOAN MARGARET
aged 87 years.
A dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt & great aunt.
JOAN was dearly loved and
will be very sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service & committal
to take place on
Wednesday 29th April 2020 at
Howe Bridge Crematorium, Atherton at 10.00am -
We respectfully ask at this time that attendance is restricted to immediate family members.
All enquiries please to
Abbey Funeralcare,
139 Market Street, Atherton.
M46 0DF. Tel: 01942-886776.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 23, 2020