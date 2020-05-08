|
CROCKFORD Joan Passed with peace and grace on the 29th April 2020.
Predeceased by her loving husband in 2007.
Loving mother to Karen and Janet.
She leaves all her family and friends with such sweet and
funny memories that will be cherished forever.
A private service will be held at Howe Bridge Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations are welcome for the Epilepsy Society.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB. Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 8, 2020