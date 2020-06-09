|
|
|
Culligan Joan Of Hindley, Wigan,
sadly passed away on
2nd June 2020, aged 89 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Frank.
Much loved Mother of Gerard,
Philip, Martin and Helen.
Mother in law of Anona,
Liz, Alisha and Stuart.
Devoted Grandma to Alice, Daniel,
Dinah, Asia, Max and Zara.
Great Grandma to Lia and Frank.
Cherished Sister to Eileen
and the late Gerald.
Joan will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 16th June 2020 at
Hindley Cemetery 11.00 a.m.
Flowers welcome or donations
to Swinley Ward Wigan Infirmary.
Enquiries to
Middleton & Wood
Funeral Directors
Borsdane House
119-121 Market Street
Hindley, Wigan, WN2 3AE
Tel: 01942 255261
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 9, 2020