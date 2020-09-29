Home

Joan Gregory

Joan Gregory Notice
GREGORY (Nee Wilson)
Joan Peacefully at home with her
family at her side on 23rd
September 2020, aged 80 years.
A much loved and devoted wife
to Keith and a loving mum to
Christine, Michael and Philip and
a beloved mother in law and nan.
Joan will be greatly missed by
all her family, many friends
and neighbours.
Due to the current Government Restrictions, the funeral service will be a private family service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 9th October 2020
at 11.30am.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 29, 2020
