HARRISON Joan
(Nee Walker) Peacefully in her sleep on
27th January 2020, aged 86 years.
Re-united with her beloved
husband Raymond.
A much loved mum, grandma and
great grandma who will be greatly
missed by all who knew her.
A Funeral Service will be held
at St. Anne's Church, Beech Hill
on Friday 7th February 2020 at
1.00pm followed by burial in
St. Matthew's Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers will
be given to the British Heart
Foundation in memory of Joan.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son
(funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road, Pemberton,
Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 31, 2020
