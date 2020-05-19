|
|
|
Heyes Joan Alice Aged 96, peacefully and
with grace in her sleep.
Reunited with devoted
husband Jack.
Loving mother to John & Linda, daughter-in-law Linda
& son-in-law Paul.
Devoted Nana to Iain, wife Emma & great grandchildren Ewan & Alice.
Such a wonderful, warm, caring lady will be so greatly missed by so many, but forever loved &
always in our hearts.
Our thanks to all staff on
Lowton Ward, Wigan Infirmary for
their devoted care.
Service at St. Helens Crematorium 20th May 2020 11 am.
Family only, no flowers.
A memorial service for family & friends will be arranged for a future date.
Enquires to
W. Banks of Orrell.
Tel: 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020