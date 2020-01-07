Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kolosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kolosky

Notice Condolences

Joan Kolosky Notice
KOLOSKY Joan
(née Taberner) Who passed away peacefully on
25th December 2019, aged 89,
at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
She will be sadly missed by her children: Irene, Alan, Stephen
and Barry, grandchildren,
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St. John's Church, Pemberton on Tuesday 14th January 2020,
at 10.00am followed by a committal service at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only but
donations in lieu, if desired, for
Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to:
Alan Taberner on 07789 098672.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -