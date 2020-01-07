|
KOLOSKY Joan
(née Taberner) Who passed away peacefully on
25th December 2019, aged 89,
at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
She will be sadly missed by her children: Irene, Alan, Stephen
and Barry, grandchildren,
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St. John's Church, Pemberton on Tuesday 14th January 2020,
at 10.00am followed by a committal service at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only but
donations in lieu, if desired, for
Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to:
Alan Taberner on 07789 098672.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020