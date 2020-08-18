Home

Joan Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Joan Peacefully passed away in Wigan Infirmary on 7th August 2020, Joan, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie, much loved mum of Christine and Philip, mum in law of Tom and Janet and devoted grandma
and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at St Patricks RC Church, Scholes
at 2pm on Monday 24th August
followed by burial at
Westwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired to
Wigan Acute Stroke Unit
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Middleton and Wood,
Rosebridge Way, Ince, WN1 3DG
Tel: 01942 242876.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 18, 2020
