|
|
|
Woods Joan
(Nee Fielding) Passed away peacefully on the 22nd February 2020 in Lakeside Nursing Home, Standish, aged 80 years.
Joan a beloved Wife to Sammy (deceased), a loving Mum to Stephen, Linda, Andrew, Joanne (deceased) and Anthony.
A very special Nan and Great Nan. Joan was a friend to many
and will be sadly missed
by all those that knew her.
Thanks to all the staff in
Lakeside Nursing Home &
Dr Cross for their care & attention.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th March at 2pm,
St Andrews C.E Church Springfield, Wigan followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquires to McGuires Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan, 01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 3, 2020