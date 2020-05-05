Home

Joe Howarth

Joe Howarth Notice
Howarth Passed away peacefully on Thursday 23rd April 2020 in Blackrod House Care Home
and of Blackrod.

Joe
Aged 89 years.

Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Loving Dad of Tony and of the late Steven, a treasured father in law of the late Mary. Much loved Grandad of Laura, Andrew and Chloe and Great Grandad of Antony and Olivia.
He will be sadly missed by all

A private funeral service and committal to be held
at Wigan Crematorium
on Wednesday 6th of May 2020
at 5.00pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations in Joe's memory to the 'Blackrod House Care Home'
care of the family.

All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull, Wigan
WN2 1LB Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020
