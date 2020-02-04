|
LENEHAN Joe Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd January 2020, aged 78.
A much loved husband of Rita,
Joe will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
A Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday 13th February 2020 at
St. Marie's Church, Standish
at 12 noon followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o and all enquiries to:
W Banks,
Sefton Villa,
Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP.
Tel: 01695 622272.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 4, 2020