|
|
|
BERRY John It is with great sadness we inform on the passing of John Berry.
John died in the early morning
of June 21st 2020 at the
Royal Albert Edward Infirmary.
Beloved Husband to Elaine, devoted Father to Julia and Rob, loving Brother to June and Barbara, and a much loved Grandad to Jack, Kate, Molly and Amelia, Sam, Tom and Ben.
A great friend to many and he
will be very sadly missed.
All who knew John will remember his passion, innovation,
leadership and love.
It is this that we celebrate, and on the 6th July 2020 at St Anne's Church, Church Lane, Shevington
we will lay him to rest.
The family welcome people for refreshments and to celebrate his life, to the Village on the Green, Aspull immediately following the funeral at 2.30pm.
All flowers are welcome to
R Banks & Son Funeral Directors,
Halliwell House,
758-768 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton WN5 8BB.
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 30, 2020