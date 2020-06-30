Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for John Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Berry

Notice Condolences

John Berry Notice
BERRY John It is with great sadness we inform on the passing of John Berry.
John died in the early morning
of June 21st 2020 at the
Royal Albert Edward Infirmary.
Beloved Husband to Elaine, devoted Father to Julia and Rob, loving Brother to June and Barbara, and a much loved Grandad to Jack, Kate, Molly and Amelia, Sam, Tom and Ben.
A great friend to many and he
will be very sadly missed.
All who knew John will remember his passion, innovation,
leadership and love.
It is this that we celebrate, and on the 6th July 2020 at St Anne's Church, Church Lane, Shevington
we will lay him to rest.
The family welcome people for refreshments and to celebrate his life, to the Village on the Green, Aspull immediately following the funeral at 2.30pm.
All flowers are welcome to
R Banks & Son Funeral Directors,
Halliwell House,
758-768 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton WN5 8BB.
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -