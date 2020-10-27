Home

BIRMINGHAM Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 21st October 2020

John
Aged 71 years.

Beloved husband of June,
adored dad of Julie and Stephen,
a much loved father-in-law, grandad, great grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a good friend to all who knew him.

'Gone too soon,
Forever in our hearts.'

Funeral service will take place at St. Wilfrid's Church, Standish on Tuesday 3rd November at 1.30pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.

Flowers welcome, or donations
to Cancer Research UK
c/o and all enquiries to
T & M E Walsh,
46/48 Preston Road,
Standish, 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 27, 2020
