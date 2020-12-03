Home

John Caunce Notice
Caunce Who passed away on
16th November 2020, in
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Hindley Green.
John (Jack)
Aged 85 years.
The beloved Husband of the late Jean, dearly loved Dad of Valerie and Angela, Father-in-Law to John and Alan. Devoted Grandad of Donna and Nicola and Great Grandad of Ryan, Macey, Toby, Teddie and Skylar.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday 10th December in Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 1.00 pm.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2020
