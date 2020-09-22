Home

John Clark

Notice Condolences

John Clark Notice
CLARK Passed away peacefully on
10th September 2020
JOHN MICHAEL (MIKE)
Aged 80 years.
A dearly loved dad, grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service will be held
at St Jude's RC Church
on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at 10.00am followed by interment in Gidlow Cemetery.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired in lieu of flowers to go the Lifeboat Association, Wigan & Leigh Hospice and the North West
Air Ambulance c/o the family.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals)Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 22, 2020
