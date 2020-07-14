|
CONWAY John Died peacefully on Thursday 2nd July 2020,
at Wigan RAEI Hospital,
aged 93 years.
John will be thought of constantly and remembered affectionately by his beloved family.
John was a devoted brother to Rita, a loving uncle to Kieran, Annette and Alan. Great uncle to Mark & Laura and a supportive wonderful friend to many people. John will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all of his friends, family & neighbours.
Gone but never forgotten - Goodnight, Godbless x
The funeral service will take place at Sacred Heart R.C. Springfield at 10am Tuesday 21st July 2020 followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions & limited numbers, the service will be via invitation. The family have requested family flowers only and donations to the Alzheimer's society in memory of John.
All enquires to
McGuires Co-op Funeralcare,
177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan
01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 14, 2020