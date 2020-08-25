|
|
|
Cuerden John Alan Passed away surrounded by his loving family, 20th July 2020, aged 76 years.
John Darlin Husband of Pat,
a perfect Dad to Lynn & Paul
& an amazing Grandad to Ross, Samuel & Alexis. John was a loving Brother, Uncle & Brother in Law.
John will be sadly missed &
fondly remembered by all
those who knew & loved him.
Rest in peace.
x
The Funeral Service will take
place at St Judes R.C. Church Poolstock at 1pm followed by Committal at Wigan Crematorium
on Tuesday 1st September.
Family flowers only please, donations are being accepted
in memory of John to the
Coronary Care Unit at Wigan RAEI.
For all enquires please contact McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 82554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 25, 2020