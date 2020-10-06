|
|
|
DUNCALF John Kingsley On the 25th September 2020, peacefully at home.
John
Aged 84
Beloved husband of Pamela
and father of Deborah and Christopher.
Funeral to take place on
the 9th October 2020 at Wigan Crematorium at 10:00am. Donations, if desired, in John's memory direct to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
Due to Corvid restrictions immediate family only.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.Tel 01942 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 6, 2020