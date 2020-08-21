Home

John Eaton Notice
Eaton Who passed away on
16th August 2020,
peacefully at his home in Ashton,
surrounded by his loving family.
John Frederick
Aged 90 years.
The beloved Husband of Winifred, dearly loved Father,
dear Father-in-Law,
much loved Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Fortified by the Rites
of the Holy Church,
Requiem Mass will be offered on Wednesday 26th August,
in St. Oswald's Church, Ashton at 12.30 pm followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd.
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 21, 2020
