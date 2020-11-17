|
|
|
Edelston John Passed away peacefully on
2nd November 2020,
aged 78 years.
A dearly loved dad to Anne-Marie, Wendy and the late Pamela,
a devoted grandad and
great grandad, and much
loved brother to Gerald.
Funeral service will take place on
Monday 23rd November 2020 at St Marie of the Annunciation R.C. Church, Standish at 11am
followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions
please contact the family if you would like to attend c/o and
all enquiries to T + M E Walsh,
46 - 48 Preston Road, Standish,
Wigan, Tel: 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020