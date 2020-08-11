|
Goulding John of Wigan,
passed away peacefully on
5th August 2020 in
Westwood Lodge Nursing Home,
aged 70 years.
Much loved by his brother Dennis and Sister-in-law Kathleen, devoted uncle to
Stuart and Linda, Joanne and Luke also treasured great uncle to Georgia, Declan, Eve and Oliver.
Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday 18th August at 11:00am in Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquiries c/o
Middleton and Wood Funeral Directors, Egerton House, Wigan Tel 01924 242876.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 11, 2020