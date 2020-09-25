Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hamilton

Notice Condolences

John Hamilton Notice
Hamilton John The family of John Hamilton,
aged 89 years, are sad to announce his passing on
19th September 2020.
A much loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather, who will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of
knowing him.
Family flowers only,
however, donations are being warmly welcomed by John's family for the Renal Unit, Boston House, Wigan.
A special thank you to all the staff and ambulance drivers (James and Derek) at the Renal Unit for the care they gave him.
God bless John from your
loving wife Jean.
Sleep in peace.
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -