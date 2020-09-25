|
Hamilton John The family of John Hamilton,
aged 89 years, are sad to announce his passing on
19th September 2020.
A much loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather, who will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of
knowing him.
Family flowers only,
however, donations are being warmly welcomed by John's family for the Renal Unit, Boston House, Wigan.
A special thank you to all the staff and ambulance drivers (James and Derek) at the Renal Unit for the care they gave him.
God bless John from your
loving wife Jean.
Sleep in peace.
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 25, 2020