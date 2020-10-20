|
HAMILTON JOHN Mrs Jean Hamilton and family would like to thank everyone who offered such kindness, support, messages of sympathy and comfort and donations to the Renal Unit, Boston House, Wigan on the loss of John Hamilton, a very much loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandad.
Special thanks to everyone at the Renal Unit for all their care and support, especially Jim and Derek, the ambulance drivers,
who looked after him.
A very special thank you to Carl at Haydock Funeral Services, Newtown Wigan for a very dignified service. Also thank you to Hills Florist, Orrell for the beautiful arrangement of the wreaths, finally thank you to Deidre Brannigan , the Celebrant for her lovely words at the service.
Although he is no longer with us, he will stay with us forever in our memories. A true gentleman.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 20, 2020