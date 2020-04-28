|
HARRISON Peacefully in Wigan & Leigh Hospice on the 20th April 2020 and of Billinge.
JOHN
aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Beatrice, devoted father to Chris and
loving brother in law of John,
he will be sadly missed.
Any donations may be made in John's memory to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Kildare Street, Hindley.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020