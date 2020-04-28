Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Harrison

Notice Condolences

John Harrison Notice
HARRISON Peacefully in Wigan & Leigh Hospice on the 20th April 2020 and of Billinge.
JOHN
aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Beatrice, devoted father to Chris and
loving brother in law of John,
he will be sadly missed.
Any donations may be made in John's memory to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Kildare Street, Hindley.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -