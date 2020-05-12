Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
West Lancs Cematorium
JEFFREY John Brian Suddenly on the 27th April 2020 aged 82 years.
Former postmaster at Digmoor, Kitt Green and most recently
Orrell Road Post Office.
Brian will be very sadly missed.
Much loved dad to Lisa and Paul, grandad to Laurie, Kelly, Rebecca and Elly, great grandad to Oliver.
Back in the arms of Beryl
who he missed so much.
A private family service will take place at West Lancs Cematorium.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB. Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 12, 2020
