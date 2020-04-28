|
|
|
Johnston Passed away on 19th April 2020
in Wythenshawe Hospital
and of Aspull.
John Hesketh
Aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Christine.
Loving Dad of Carol, Stephen, Neil, Alison and Lyndsey,
loved Father in Law, much loved Grandad and Great Grandad, treasured Brother of Norman,
a dear Uncle, Cousin and
friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all .
A private graveside service to be held at St Elizabeth's Church Aspull on Thursday 30th April at 11.00am.
If you wish to make a donation
in Johns 's memory,
it is to 'St Elizabeths Church PCC'
care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020