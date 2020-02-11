Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Lydon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lydon

Notice Condolences

John Lydon Notice
LYDON John Michael Passed away peacefully in hospital on 4th February 2020, aged 71.

Dearest husband of Rosalie, much loved Father of Fiona, Helen and Rachel and treasured Grandad of Jamie, Benjamin, Sophie and Lucy.

The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Standishgate on Monday 24th February at 1.15pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Donations in memory of John
to Medicine Three Wishes (Macmillan) or The British
Lung Foundation.

All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan,
WN1 2AA. Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -