LYDON John Michael Passed away peacefully in hospital on 4th February 2020, aged 71.
Dearest husband of Rosalie, much loved Father of Fiona, Helen and Rachel and treasured Grandad of Jamie, Benjamin, Sophie and Lucy.
The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Standishgate on Monday 24th February at 1.15pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Donations in memory of John
to Medicine Three Wishes (Macmillan) or The British
Lung Foundation.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan,
WN1 2AA. Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020