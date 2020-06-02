Melling Who passed away on

25th May 2020 in Wigan Royal Infirmary and of Ashton.



John

Aged 85 years



The devoted Husband of Freda,

much loved Dad of Susan,

Linda and Paul.

A dear Grandad and

Great Grandad.

A lifelong supporter of

Wigan Warriors.



Funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday 11th June in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 2.00 pm.



Family flowers only please, donations if desired to

Alzheimer's UK and Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.

All enquiries to;

Alan Jones Funeral Directors

87 Old Road

Ashton in Makerfield

Tel; 01942 271824.



