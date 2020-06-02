John Melling
Melling Who passed away on
25th May 2020 in Wigan Royal Infirmary and of Ashton.

John
Aged 85 years

The devoted Husband of Freda,
much loved Dad of Susan,
Linda and Paul.
A dear Grandad and
Great Grandad.
A lifelong supporter of
Wigan Warriors.

Funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday 11th June in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 2.00 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's UK and Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824.

Published in Wigan Today on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

