|
|
|
MERCER Who passed away peacefully
of a short illness on
Friday 19th June 2020
at Wigan Royal Infirmary.
John (Jack)
Aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
loving brother of Joan (deceased) and Harold, a dear brother-in-law and uncle.
Jack will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service on
Wednesday 8th July 2020
at Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan.
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 7, 2020