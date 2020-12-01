|
Milton John David Cynthia and family would like thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for help and expressions of sympathy, cards, floral tributes and donations to
St Wilfred's Church following
their very sad loss of John,
her devoted husband.
To Katie for singing at Dad's service, to Rev'd Andrew Holliday for his kind and comforting
words and support in church
and at graveside.
To Dr Peter Glatzel and staff at Boston House, Manor Pharmacy, to all the girls from Care Choice who looked after John, ie Leah, Caroline, Gemma and Becky, every morning for the last 12 months. To all the dog walkers, to Dorothy (flower lady) for kind thoughts
and prayers for John, from
Crooke Methodist Church and
a very big thank you to
T. & M. E. Walsh for their dignified funeral arrangements and all who attended the church service.
God bless you all at this difficult time.
Cyn
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020