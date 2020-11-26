|
|
|
MORRIS Passed away on 14th November in Wigan Infirmary and of Wigan and Standish
John Aged 70 Years
Dearly loved husband of Cora and loving dad of Annick. A much loved
brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and a friend to many.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 4.30pm
Family flowers only. Donations in John's memory to 'RNLI'
care of the family.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 26, 2020