O'GRADY Passed away peacefully at home on 1 st August 2020 and of Poolstock Lane.
Fortified by the rites of
the Holy Mother Church.
John.
Aged 86 Years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Pat, loving Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad and a dear Brother, Uncle, Cousin and friend.
A private mass will be held at
St Jude's Church, Poolstock Lane, followed by a burial at Gidlow Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in John's memory to the 'Wigan and Leigh Hospice' care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 11, 2020