Purcell John Peter Passed away peacefully at
Belong Wigan on 10th November, aged 88 years.

Beloved Husband to the late Sheila, dearly loved Dad to
Christine, Joanne and Suzanne
and devoted Grandad to
Eleanor and Joseph.
John will be deeply missed by
his loving family and friends.
The funeral will be a private service on the 20th November with a memorial service to
follow in due course.

Flowers welcome, donations,
if preferred, can be made to
www.alzheimers.org.uk or
www.dementiauk.org
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020
