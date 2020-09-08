|
|
|
Purdham John (Jack) Aged 78 years, of Oundle, Northamptonshire,
formerly of Wigan.
Passed away peacefully,
on the 27/08/2020 at the
Park Vista Care Home, Peterborough.
Family service to be held at
St Paul the Apostle Church, Thrapston, on the 11th September 2020 at 11:30am,
followed by Committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, in
Jack's memory to be made to Christie's Hospital.
Any enquiries to Peterborough Funeralcare on 01733 891750.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 8, 2020