|
|
|
REDFERN Who passed away on
25th September 2020
in Wigan Infirmary and
of Platt Bridge.
John
Aged 63 years
A much loved Husband and Dad.
John will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 8th October 2020 at Howe Bridge Crematorium
Chapel at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
All Enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 2, 2020