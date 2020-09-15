|
SEMPLE John Passed away on
30th August 2020,
aged 81 years.
A much loved father to Jamie
and Julie, stepfather to Lesley
and Sonia. Dear brother to
William, Mary and Anita.
Loving grandfather to Connor, Callum, Jessica and Thomas.
Funeral service will take place Thursday 17th September 2020
at 2 pm at Wigan Crematorium.
Donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Middleton and Wood,
Rosebridge Way,
Ince, WN1 3DG
Tel: 01942 242876.
