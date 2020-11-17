|
SMOUT On 9th November 2020
Peacefully in hospital and of Simms Lane End North Ashton
John (Jack)
Aged 80 years
Dearest brother of
Lilian and Richard,
uncle of John and Nicola
and great uncle of Adam.
Funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 25th November in
Holy Trinity Church at 10.30am
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Guide Dogs UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020