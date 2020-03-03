Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Spencer

Notice Condolences

John Spencer Notice
SPENCER John
(Keith) Peacefully at home,
aged 78 years.
Loving husband of Sue,
devoted dad and adored Gdad
Will be sadly missed by
all his family.
The funeral will take place at
St Thomas' Church, Ashton
in Makerfield on 5th March 2020 at 12.45pm followed by
committal at
St Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Queenscourt Hospice, Southport.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 27182
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -