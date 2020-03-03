|
|
|
SPENCER John
(Keith) Peacefully at home,
aged 78 years.
Loving husband of Sue,
devoted dad and adored Gdad
Will be sadly missed by
all his family.
The funeral will take place at
St Thomas' Church, Ashton
in Makerfield on 5th March 2020 at 12.45pm followed by
committal at
St Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Queenscourt Hospice, Southport.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 27182
