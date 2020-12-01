Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Standish)
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0ES
01257 4522011
John Stockley Notice
STOCKLEY Suddenly but peacefully on the 13th November 2020
after an illness fought with
great dignity and courage.

John aged 60 years.
Devoted husband of Faye,
much loved and cherished dad of Josh, Holly and Dylan.
Wonderful grandad of Freddie.
Dear brother of Sue and Trevor and a friend to many.

'John will be hugely missed
by all who loved him.'
The funeral service will take place on Friday 11th December 2020 at 12.15 at St Michaels Church, Swinley.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) LTD. Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES, Tel (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020
