John Strafford Notice
STRAFFORD Peacefully in
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
on 23rd November 2020,

John,
aged 73 years.

The beloved son of the late
Percy and Emily Strafford.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.

Due to current restrictions a private service will take place at Wigan Parish Church, followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.

Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired can be made to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

All enquires to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
Holmwood,
11A Dicconson terrace,
Wigan, WN1 2AA.
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020
