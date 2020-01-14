|
|
|
Berrigan Passed away peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
6th January 2020
and of Scholes.
Joe (Joseph) aged 68 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joan, loving dad of Stephen and Debbie, much loved grandad of Lilly. Treasured father-in-law to
Pamela and David. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin
and friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
to be held at Howe Bridge Crematorium, on
Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations in Joe's memory to 'Cancer Research UK' care
of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020