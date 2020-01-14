Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Berrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Berrigan

Notice Condolences

Joseph Berrigan Notice
Berrigan Passed away peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
6th January 2020
and of Scholes.
Joe (Joseph) aged 68 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joan, loving dad of Stephen and Debbie, much loved grandad of Lilly. Treasured father-in-law to
Pamela and David. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin
and friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
to be held at Howe Bridge Crematorium, on
Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations in Joe's memory to 'Cancer Research UK' care
of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -