Boyers Joseph Sadly passed away at home on the 6th February 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband to the late Margaret Sheila,
much loved father to Jonathan,
loving father-in-law and grandad.
He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
A funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 25th February at
St. Lukes Church, Orrell, at 11am, followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK.
For all enquiries contact
W. Banks of Orrell,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP
Tel no: 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 21, 2020