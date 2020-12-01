|
BUSHELL In hospital on
November 23rd 2020
JOSEPH (Joe)
Aged 99 years.
Beloved husband of the late Minnie. Dearly loved Dad of Christine and Father-in-law of Fred. A devoted Grandad,
Great Grandad and
Great Great Grandad.
The funeral service will be held at Howe Bridge Crematorium on Tuesday December 15th at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Macular Society c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd, Danesbrook House, Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan.
WN2 2QA. Tel. 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020